Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP)’s stock price has decreased by -3.89 compared to its previous closing price of 201.59. but the company has seen a -5.97% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/23 that Railroads Predict Muted Earnings Growth This Year

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.11.

The public float for UNP is 609.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UNP on February 22, 2023 was 2.76M shares.

An In-Depth Look at Union Pacific Corporation’s (UNP) Stock Performance

UNP’s stock has fallen by -5.97% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.15% and a quarterly drop of -7.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.30% for Union Pacific Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.54% for UNP stock, with a simple moving average of -9.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNP stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for UNP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for UNP in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $215 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to UNP, setting the target price at $232 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

UNP Trading at -7.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -7.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNP fell by -5.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $204.28. In addition, Union Pacific Corporation saw -6.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNP starting from Finley Teresa, who purchase 1,380 shares at the price of $188.26 back on Oct 24. After this action, Finley Teresa now owns 1,380 shares of Union Pacific Corporation, valued at $259,799 using the latest closing price.

Rocker Kenyatta G, the EVP MARKETING & SALES of Union Pacific Corporation, sale 4,018 shares at $250.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Rocker Kenyatta G is holding 41,177 shares at $1,004,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNP

Equity return is now at value 57.70, with 10.80 for asset returns.