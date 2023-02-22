Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX)’s stock price has decreased by -13.22 compared to its previous closing price of 0.91. However, the company has seen a fall of -27.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

, and the 36-month beta value for TENX is at 2.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for TENX is $53.00, which is $89.21 above the current market price. The public float for TENX is 1.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.87% of that float. The average trading volume for TENX on February 22, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s (TENX) Stock

The stock of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) has gone down by -27.64% for the week, with a -69.55% drop in the past month and a -63.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.21% for TENX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -51.48% for TENX stock, with a simple moving average of -84.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TENX

MLV & Co, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TENX reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for TENX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2014.

WallachBeth gave a rating of “Buy” to TENX, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

TENX Trading at -63.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.36%, as shares sank -69.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENX fell by -27.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5363. In addition, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. saw -64.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TENX

Equity return is now at value -294.60, with -214.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.64.