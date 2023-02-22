Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DFIN)’s stock price has decreased by -20.66 compared to its previous closing price of 49.57. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -19.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DFIN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DFIN is 1.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DFIN is $46.67, which is $7.34 above the current price. The public float for DFIN is 27.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DFIN on February 22, 2023 was 199.48K shares.

Understanding the 3.48% Volatility Levels of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s (DFIN) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) has seen a -19.78% decrease in the past week, with a -6.98% drop in the past month, and a 6.27% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.48% for DFIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.07% for DFIN stock, with a simple moving average of 6.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DFIN

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DFIN reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for DFIN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 05th, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to DFIN, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on May 27th of the previous year.

DFIN Trading at -7.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.02%, as shares sank -9.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFIN fell by -19.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.22. In addition, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. saw 1.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DFIN starting from Leib Daniel, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $37.09 back on Nov 14. After this action, Leib Daniel now owns 586,034 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc., valued at $741,769 using the latest closing price.

Leib Daniel, the Chief Executive Officer of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $43.18 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Leib Daniel is holding 606,034 shares at $863,534 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.28 for the present operating margin

+54.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. stands at +14.69. Equity return is now at value 33.40, with 13.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.