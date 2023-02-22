Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX)’s stock price has increased by 2.41 compared to its previous closing price of 32.74. However, the company has seen a -0.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/03/22 that Buy Box Stock, Sell DocuSign, Morgan Stanley Advises

The 36-month beta value for BOX is also noteworthy at 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BOX is $34.00, which is $0.47 above than the current price. The public float for BOX is 137.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.34% of that float. The average trading volume of BOX on February 22, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

Understanding the 2.65% Volatility Levels of Box Inc.’s (BOX) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Box Inc. (BOX) has gone down by -0.74% for the week, with a 8.20% rise in the past month and a 18.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.65% for BOX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.22% for BOX stock, with a simple moving average of 18.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BOX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for BOX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $24 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BOX reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $31. The rating they have provided for BOX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to BOX, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

BOX Trading at 6.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares surge +6.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOX fell by -0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.23. In addition, Box Inc. saw 7.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOX starting from Smith Dylan C, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $33.79 back on Feb 10. After this action, Smith Dylan C now owns 1,415,904 shares of Box Inc., valued at $439,244 using the latest closing price.

Smith Dylan C, the Chief Financial Officer of Box Inc., sale 13,000 shares at $28.11 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that Smith Dylan C is holding 1,288,904 shares at $365,391 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.89 for the present operating margin

+71.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Box Inc. stands at -4.74. Equity return is now at value 3.10, with -1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.