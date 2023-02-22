Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK)’s stock price has increased by 0.73 compared to its previous closing price of 55.00. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/22/22 that Shake Shack Founder Danny Meyer Scooped Up Stock

, and the 36-month beta value for SHAK is at 1.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SHAK is $57.53, which is $1.72 above the current market price. The public float for SHAK is 37.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.74% of that float. The average trading volume for SHAK on February 22, 2023 was 812.47K shares.

Trading Update: Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Stock Endures 4.20% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) has seen a -2.52% decrease in the past week, with a 1.19% gain in the past month, and a 9.18% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.20% for SHAK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.93% for SHAK stock, with a simple moving average of 13.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHAK stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SHAK by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SHAK in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $47 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to SHAK, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on November 07th of the previous year.

SHAK Trading at 6.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares sank -1.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHAK fell by -2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.03. In addition, Shake Shack Inc. saw 33.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHAK starting from Koff Zach, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, Koff Zach now owns 31,085 shares of Shake Shack Inc., valued at $300,000 using the latest closing price.

Flug Jeffrey, the Director of Shake Shack Inc., sale 1,864 shares at $60.07 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Flug Jeffrey is holding 6,983 shares at $111,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.05 for the present operating margin

+5.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shake Shack Inc. stands at -2.68. Equity return is now at value -5.80, with -1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.