TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE)’s stock price has increased by 0.71 compared to its previous closing price of 62.26. however, the company has experienced a -2.02% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) is 7.87x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TTE is 0.81. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for TTE is 2.40B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% of that float. On February 22, 2023, TTE’s average trading volume was 1.60M shares.

TotalEnergies SE’s (TTE) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of TotalEnergies SE (TTE) has gone down by -2.02% for the week, with a -1.72% drop in the past month and a 6.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.64% for TTE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.00% for TTE stock, with a simple moving average of 14.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTE stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for TTE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TTE in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $72 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

TTE Trading at 0.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares sank -2.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTE fell by -2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.63. In addition, TotalEnergies SE saw 1.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TTE

Equity return is now at value 17.90, with 6.40 for asset returns.