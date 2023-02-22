The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE: MTW)’s stock price has increased by 12.95 compared to its previous closing price of 14.36. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE: MTW) is above average at 34.22x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) is $12.33, which is -$4.05 below the current market price. The public float for MTW is 34.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MTW on February 22, 2023 was 208.77K shares.

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on The Manitowoc Company Inc.’s (MTW) Stock

The stock of The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) has gone up by 15.94% for the week, with a 36.30% rise in the past month and a 67.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.83% for MTW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.45% for MTW stock, with a simple moving average of 53.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTW stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for MTW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MTW in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $16 based on the research report published on April 08th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTW reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for MTW stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 11th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to MTW, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on March 10th of the previous year.

MTW Trading at 40.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, as shares surge +29.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTW rose by +15.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.88. In addition, The Manitowoc Company Inc. saw 77.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTW starting from BELEC ANNE E, who purchase 1,693 shares at the price of $14.40 back on Feb 02. After this action, BELEC ANNE E now owns 25,558 shares of The Manitowoc Company Inc., valued at $24,375 using the latest closing price.

Cooney Anne M, the Director of The Manitowoc Company Inc., purchase 2,776 shares at $9.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Cooney Anne M is holding 52,900 shares at $25,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.81 for the present operating margin

+17.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Manitowoc Company Inc. stands at +0.64. Equity return is now at value 2.60, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.