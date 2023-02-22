Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ: JEWL)’s stock price has increased by 4.61 compared to its previous closing price of 1.52. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The public float for JEWL is 10.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JEWL on February 22, 2023 was 187.46K shares.

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Adamas One Corp.’s (JEWL) Stock

The volatility ratio for the week is 6.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.83% for JEWL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.53% for JEWL stock, with a simple moving average of -41.91% for the last 200 days.

JEWL Trading at -41.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JEWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares sank -38.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JEWL rose by +5.23%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9032. In addition, Adamas One Corp. saw -48.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JEWL starting from Grdina John, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $2.51 back on Jan 26. After this action, Grdina John now owns 6,759,458 shares of Adamas One Corp., valued at $50,156 using the latest closing price.

Grdina John, the President and CEO of Adamas One Corp., purchase 40,000 shares at $2.67 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that Grdina John is holding 6,739,458 shares at $106,780 based on the most recent closing price.