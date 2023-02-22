The Gap Inc. (GPS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS)’s stock price has decreased by -4.66 compared to its previous closing price of 13.74. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/05/23 that Gap, Victoria’s Secret Struggled in 2022. UBS Says This Year Won’t Be Better.

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) is 121.30x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GPS is 1.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Gap Inc. (GPS) is $12.04, which is -$1.0 below the current market price. The public float for GPS is 179.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.13% of that float. On February 22, 2023, GPS’s average trading volume was 7.48M shares.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

GPS stock saw a decrease of -4.59% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.98% and a quarterly a decrease of 3.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.72% for The Gap Inc. (GPS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.09% for GPS stock, with a simple moving average of 18.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPS

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPS reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for GPS stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to GPS, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

GPS Trading at 0.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares sank -2.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPS fell by -4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.78. In addition, The Gap Inc. saw 16.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPS starting from Barbeito Horacio, who sale 373 shares at the price of $13.10 back on Jan 31. After this action, Barbeito Horacio now owns 0 shares of The Gap Inc., valued at $4,892 using the latest closing price.

Breitbard Mark, the President & CEO, Gap Brand of The Gap Inc., sale 7,311 shares at $12.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Breitbard Mark is holding 98,980 shares at $90,208 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.79 for the present operating margin

+39.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Gap Inc. stands at +1.54. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.