Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY)’s stock price has decreased by -11.38 compared to its previous closing price of 1.23. However, the company has seen a -19.85% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) by analysts is $2.09, which is $1.0 above the current market price. The public float for PGY is 451.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. On February 22, 2023, the average trading volume of PGY was 3.66M shares.

The -81.84% Simple Moving Average of Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s (PGY) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, PGY stock has gone down by -19.85%, with a monthly gain of 11.22% and a quarterly surge of 0.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.17% for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.10% for PGY stock, with a simple moving average of -81.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGY stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for PGY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PGY in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $3 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGY reach a price target of $1.25. The rating they have provided for PGY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 13th, 2023.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to PGY, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

PGY Trading at 7.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.14%, as shares surge +3.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGY fell by -19.85%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1628. In addition, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. saw -12.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.96 for the present operating margin

+34.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stands at -45.89.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.28.