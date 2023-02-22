Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK)’s stock price has increased by 1.38 compared to its previous closing price of 26.14. however, the company has experienced a -0.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/14/23 that Most packaged cookies are tied to Indonesia’s threatened rainforest — here’s why one group is acting

The price-to-earnings ratio for Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) is above average at 5.67x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.43.

The public float for DK is 68.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DK on February 22, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

The -4.55% Simple Moving Average of Delek US Holdings Inc.’s (DK) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) has seen a -0.56% decrease in the past week, with a 0.61% gain in the past month, and a -23.98% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.70% for DK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.44% for DK stock, with a simple moving average of -4.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DK stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DK in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $32 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DK reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for DK stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to DK, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

DK Trading at 1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares sank -1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DK fell by -0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.36. In addition, Delek US Holdings Inc. saw -1.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DK starting from Delek US Holdings, Inc., who sale 10,561 shares at the price of $40.27 back on Mar 18. After this action, Delek US Holdings, Inc. now owns 34,311,278 shares of Delek US Holdings Inc., valued at $425,291 using the latest closing price.

Delek US Holdings, Inc., the Director of Delek US Holdings Inc., sale 68 shares at $40.09 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Delek US Holdings, Inc. is holding 34,332,400 shares at $2,726 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DK

Equity return is now at value 32.40, with 4.20 for asset returns.