Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX)’s stock price has decreased by -27.43 compared to its previous closing price of 0.28. but the company has seen a -21.10% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) by analysts is $0.50, The public float for LHDX is 36.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.99% of that float. On February 22, 2023, the average trading volume of LHDX was 5.57M shares.

The -13.88% Decline of Lucira Health Inc.’s (LHDX) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) has gone down by -21.10% for the week, with a -39.21% drop in the past month and a -50.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 16.13% for LHDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -37.45% for LHDX stock, with a simple moving average of -85.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LHDX

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LHDX reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for LHDX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on April 13th, 2021.

LHDX Trading at -30.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LHDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.07%, as shares sank -38.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LHDX fell by -21.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3135. In addition, Lucira Health Inc. saw 80.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LHDX starting from Kashmolah Ghazi, who sale 5,028 shares at the price of $0.27 back on Feb 16. After this action, Kashmolah Ghazi now owns 134,075 shares of Lucira Health Inc., valued at $1,358 using the latest closing price.

Allen Anthony Joseph, the Chief Operations Officer of Lucira Health Inc., sale 4,263 shares at $0.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Allen Anthony Joseph is holding 144,925 shares at $682 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LHDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.45 for the present operating margin

+11.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lucira Health Inc. stands at -69.67. Equity return is now at value -89.60, with -56.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.10.