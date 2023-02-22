China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD)’s stock price has increased by 2.60 compared to its previous closing price of 6.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.17.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for CJJD is 2.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CJJD on February 22, 2023 was 660.87K shares.

The -13.88% Decline of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s (CJJD) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, CJJD stock has gone up by 0.14%, with a monthly gain of 153.02% and a quarterly surge of 336.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.65% for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 58.92% for CJJD stock, with a simple moving average of 170.79% for the last 200 days.

CJJD Trading at 75.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CJJD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.66%, as shares surge +140.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +255.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CJJD rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +243.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.68. In addition, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. saw 98.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CJJD

Equity return is now at value -14.30, with -3.30 for asset returns.