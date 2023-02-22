Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA)’s stock price has decreased by -1.39 compared to its previous closing price of 10.06. however, the company has experienced a -3.69% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/21/22 that Teva Pharmaceutical Names Richard Francis as CEO

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for TEVA is 1.10B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TEVA on February 22, 2023 was 9.04M shares.

Trading Update: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Stock Endures 2.61% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) has seen a -3.69% decrease in the past week, with a -4.71% drop in the past month, and a 14.81% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for TEVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.15% for TEVA stock, with a simple moving average of 10.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEVA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TEVA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TEVA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TEVA reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for TEVA stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

TEVA Trading at -0.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -4.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEVA fell by -3.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.33. In addition, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited saw 8.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEVA starting from Kalif Eliyahu Sharon, who sale 55,500 shares at the price of $10.07 back on Aug 22. After this action, Kalif Eliyahu Sharon now owns 9,376 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, valued at $558,696 using the latest closing price.

Stark David Matthew, the Exec. VP Chief Legal Officer of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, sale 58,163 shares at $9.04 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Stark David Matthew is holding 2,974 shares at $525,590 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.96 for the present operating margin

+46.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stands at -15.78. The total capital return value is set at 8.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.02. Equity return is now at value -26.80, with -5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA), the company’s capital structure generated 274.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.28. Total debt to assets is 49.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 246.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.