Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC)’s stock price has decreased by -5.09 compared to its previous closing price of 30.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.15% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/08/22 that The 10 most influential investors in the market today

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 24 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) is $31.81, which is $3.14 above the current market price. The public float for TDOC is 160.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TDOC on February 22, 2023 was 4.22M shares.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

TDOC’s stock has fallen by -5.15% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.01% and a quarterly drop of -4.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.00% for Teladoc Health Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.51% for TDOC stock, with a simple moving average of -7.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDOC

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to TDOC, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

TDOC Trading at 5.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares surge +3.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDOC fell by -5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.93. In addition, Teladoc Health Inc. saw 20.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDOC starting from Trencher Daniel, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $30.21 back on Feb 17. After this action, Trencher Daniel now owns 20,408 shares of Teladoc Health Inc., valued at $30,210 using the latest closing price.

Geshuri Arnnon, the CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER of Teladoc Health Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $31.82 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Geshuri Arnnon is holding 74,317 shares at $47,722 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.76 for the present operating margin

+57.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teladoc Health Inc. stands at -21.09. Equity return is now at value -105.70, with -87.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.63.