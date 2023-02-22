T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO)’s stock price has decreased by -16.25 compared to its previous closing price of 0.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a -52.14% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The 36-month beta value for TTOO is also noteworthy at 0.22.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for TTOO is 7.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.09% of that float. The average trading volume of TTOO on February 22, 2023 was 363.21K shares.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Stock Sees a-16.25 Decrease

The stock of T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) has gone down by -52.14% for the week, with a -63.19% drop in the past month and a -64.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.22% for TTOO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -52.70% for TTOO stock, with a simple moving average of -86.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTOO stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for TTOO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TTOO in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.40 based on the research report published on January 27th of the previous year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTOO reach a price target of $2.50. The rating they have provided for TTOO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 08th, 2020.

TTOO Trading at -54.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.06%, as shares sank -63.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTOO fell by -52.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3577. In addition, T2 Biosystems Inc. saw -52.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTOO starting from Giffin Brett A., who sale 1,292 shares at the price of $1.79 back on Nov 10. After this action, Giffin Brett A. now owns 2,253 shares of T2 Biosystems Inc., valued at $2,317 using the latest closing price.

Barclay Alec, the Chief Operations Officer of T2 Biosystems Inc., purchase 12,952 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 08, which means that Barclay Alec is holding 181,945 shares at $6,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTOO

Equity return is now at value 239.00, with -133.30 for asset returns.