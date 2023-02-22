Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF)’s stock price has decreased by -2.15 compared to its previous closing price of 35.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.48% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is above average at 5.73x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.62.

The public float for SYF is 435.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SYF on February 22, 2023 was 5.34M shares.

Understanding the 3.52% Volatility Levels of Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) Stock in the Past 30 Days

Synchrony Financial (SYF) has experienced a -5.48% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.16% drop in the past month, and a -1.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.52% for SYF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.74% for SYF stock, with a simple moving average of 4.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYF stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SYF by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SYF in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $38 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to SYF, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

SYF Trading at 1.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +1.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYF fell by -5.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.38. In addition, Synchrony Financial saw 6.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYF starting from KEANE MARGARET M, who sale 68,369 shares at the price of $36.50 back on Nov 28. After this action, KEANE MARGARET M now owns 762,786 shares of Synchrony Financial, valued at $2,495,468 using the latest closing price.

Juel Carol, the of Synchrony Financial, sale 31,303 shares at $40.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Juel Carol is holding 55,929 shares at $1,252,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYF

Equity return is now at value 23.90, with 3.00 for asset returns.