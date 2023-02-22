Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN)’s stock price has decreased by -5.20 compared to its previous closing price of 25.21. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/15/22 that Sunrun and Other Solar Stocks With Strong U.S. Presence Are a Buy, Analyst Says

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.99x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RUN is 2.29.

The public float for RUN is 204.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RUN on February 22, 2023 was 6.07M shares.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

RUN’s stock has seen a 1.96% increase for the week, with a -7.94% drop in the past month and a -25.10% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.86% for Sunrun Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.61% for RUN stock, with a simple moving average of -12.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for RUN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for RUN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $35 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RUN reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for RUN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Janney gave a rating of “Neutral” to RUN, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

RUN Trading at -8.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.65%, as shares sank -10.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUN rose by +1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.17. In addition, Sunrun Inc. saw -0.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUN starting from Fenster Edward Harris, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $24.45 back on Feb 16. After this action, Fenster Edward Harris now owns 1,293,871 shares of Sunrun Inc., valued at $1,222,525 using the latest closing price.

Abajian Danny, the Chief Financial Officer of Sunrun Inc., sale 199 shares at $22.02 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that Abajian Danny is holding 148,149 shares at $4,381 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.08 for the present operating margin

+14.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunrun Inc. stands at -4.93. Equity return is now at value 1.10, with 0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.