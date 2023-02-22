SunPower Corporation (SPWR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR)’s stock price has decreased by -5.16 compared to its previous closing price of 16.29. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/11/22 that California Proposal Sends Solar Stocks Soaring

The price-to-earnings ratio for SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) is above average at 26.46x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.90.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for SPWR is 172.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SPWR on February 22, 2023 was 3.66M shares.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) has experienced a -1.78% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.39% drop in the past month, and a -35.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.21% for SPWR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.93% for SPWR stock, with a simple moving average of -22.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPWR stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for SPWR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SPWR in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $16 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPWR reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for SPWR stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to SPWR, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

SPWR Trading at -15.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.53%, as shares sank -5.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPWR fell by -1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.55. In addition, SunPower Corporation saw -14.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPWR starting from Heang Vichheka, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $22.01 back on Nov 14. After this action, Heang Vichheka now owns 3,181 shares of SunPower Corporation, valued at $77,042 using the latest closing price.

Sial Manavendra, the EVP and CFO of SunPower Corporation, sale 25,000 shares at $26.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Sial Manavendra is holding 50,810 shares at $665,668 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPWR

Equity return is now at value -36.10, with -9.70 for asset returns.