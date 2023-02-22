Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX)’s stock price has decreased by -2.17 compared to its previous closing price of 107.10. but the company has seen a -3.45% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 7 hours ago that Starbucks Bets Coffee Infused With Olive Oil Could Be the Next Frappuccino

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 36.36x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by analysts is $113.00, which is $7.15 above the current market price. The public float for SBUX is 1.15B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. On February 22, 2023, the average trading volume of SBUX was 6.37M shares.

Assessing the Risk and Potential of Starbucks Corporation’s (SBUX) Stock

SBUX’s stock has seen a -3.45% decrease for the week, with a -0.25% drop in the past month and a 8.05% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.76% for Starbucks Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.53% for SBUX stock, with a simple moving average of 17.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBUX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBUX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SBUX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SBUX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $120 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBUX reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for SBUX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 21st, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to SBUX, setting the target price at $106 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

SBUX Trading at 0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares sank -1.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBUX fell by -3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.43. In addition, Starbucks Corporation saw 5.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBUX starting from Jenkins Zabrina, who sale 2,962 shares at the price of $108.48 back on Feb 13. After this action, Jenkins Zabrina now owns 38,258 shares of Starbucks Corporation, valued at $321,317 using the latest closing price.

Ruggeri Rachel, the evp, cfo of Starbucks Corporation, sale 3,960 shares at $106.50 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that Ruggeri Rachel is holding 57,962 shares at $421,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBUX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.27 for the present operating margin

+19.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starbucks Corporation stands at +10.18. Equity return is now at value -38.20, with 11.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.