Should You Invest in VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Now?

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.56 compared to its previous closing price of 33.89. However, the company has seen a -2.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/01/22 that Blackstone to Sell Stakes in MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for VICI is at 0.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for VICI is $38.13, which is $4.29 above the current market price. The public float for VICI is 1.03B, and currently, shorts hold a 2.56% of that float. The average trading volume for VICI on February 22, 2023 was 5.70M shares.

Real-Time Update: VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) has seen a -2.40% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.36% gain in the past month and a 5.91% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for VICI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.54% for VICI stock, with a simple moving average of 4.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VICI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VICI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for VICI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VICI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $36 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to VICI, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on August 24th of the previous year.

VICI Trading at 0.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VICI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VICI fell by -2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.23. In addition, VICI Properties Inc. saw 4.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VICI starting from Rumbolz Michael D, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $26.88 back on Mar 08. After this action, Rumbolz Michael D now owns 60,286 shares of VICI Properties Inc., valued at $53,760 using the latest closing price.

Rumbolz Michael D, the Director of VICI Properties Inc., purchase 1,725 shares at $26.89 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Rumbolz Michael D is holding 1,725 shares at $46,385 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VICI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+94.99 for the present operating margin

+98.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for VICI Properties Inc. stands at +67.16. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 2.80 for asset returns.