Should You Invest in Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Now?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL)’s stock price has decreased by -1.39 compared to its previous closing price of 42.48. However, the company has experienced a -3.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/06/23 that Dell to Cut 5% of Workforce

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DELL is at 1.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DELL is $49.51, which is $7.62 above the current market price. The public float for DELL is 234.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.00% of that float. The average trading volume for DELL on February 22, 2023 was 3.22M shares.

Examining the Volatility of Dell Technologies Inc.’s (DELL) Stock

DELL’s stock has fallen by -3.48% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.05% and a quarterly rise of 0.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.56% for Dell Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.46% for DELL stock, with a simple moving average of -0.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DELL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DELL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DELL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DELL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $39 based on the research report published on October 31st of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DELL reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for DELL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 17th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to DELL, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on April 01st of the previous year.

DELL Trading at 2.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +2.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DELL fell by -3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.74. In addition, Dell Technologies Inc. saw 4.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DELL starting from Scannell William F, who sale 91,938 shares at the price of $42.62 back on Dec 14. After this action, Scannell William F now owns 178,627 shares of Dell Technologies Inc., valued at $3,918,398 using the latest closing price.

Scannell William F, the Pres., Glob. Sales & Cust. Ops of Dell Technologies Inc., sale 27,536 shares at $40.20 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Scannell William F is holding 343,835 shares at $1,106,947 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DELL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.86 for the present operating margin

+20.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dell Technologies Inc. stands at +4.90.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.