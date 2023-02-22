Should You Invest in Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Now?

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO)’s stock price has decreased by -7.74 compared to its previous closing price of 1.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.31% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/17/22 that CVS Won’t Comment on Report It’s Abandoning Purchase of Cano Health

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CANO is $3.78, which is $2.63 above the current market price. The public float for CANO is 170.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.88% of that float. The average trading volume for CANO on February 22, 2023 was 9.79M shares.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) has seen a 1.31% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.32% gain in the past month and a -15.76% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.48% for CANO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.84% for CANO stock, with a simple moving average of -64.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CANO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CANO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CANO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CANO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $1.25 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to CANO, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

CANO Trading at 14.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CANO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.13%, as shares surge +15.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CANO rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4890. In addition, Cano Health Inc. saw 13.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CANO starting from Gold Lewis, who purchase 300,000 shares at the price of $6.81 back on Mar 17. After this action, Gold Lewis now owns 314,825 shares of Cano Health Inc., valued at $2,043,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CANO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.89 for the present operating margin

+9.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cano Health Inc. stands at -1.12. Equity return is now at value -18.80, with -3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.