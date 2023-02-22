SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL)’s stock price has increased by 1.18 compared to its previous closing price of 10.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.84% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) is $11.84, which is $2.38 above the current market price. The public float for SFL is 116.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SFL on February 22, 2023 was 830.83K shares.

SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) Stock Records 1.79% Quarterly Movement

The stock of SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) has gone down by -3.84% for the week, with a 2.91% rise in the past month and a 1.79% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.27% for SFL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.14% for SFL stock, with a simple moving average of 2.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFL stocks, with DNB Markets repeating the rating for SFL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SFL in the upcoming period, according to DNB Markets is $8 based on the research report published on November 09th of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SFL reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for SFL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 19th, 2021.

DNB Markets gave a rating of “Hold” to SFL, setting the target price at $14.70 in the report published on March 09th of the previous year.

SFL Trading at 5.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +2.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFL fell by -3.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.26. In addition, SFL Corporation Ltd. saw 11.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.12 for the present operating margin

+41.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for SFL Corporation Ltd. stands at +30.25. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 5.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.