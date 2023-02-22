Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS)’s stock price has decreased by -10.99 compared to its previous closing price of 2.73. However, the company has experienced a -19.80% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SQNS is 0.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) is $7.50, which is $4.95 above the current market price. The public float for SQNS is 42.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% of that float. On February 22, 2023, SQNS’s average trading volume was 58.07K shares.

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) has gone down by -19.80% for the week, with a -23.10% drop in the past month and a -35.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.53% for SQNS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.40% for SQNS stock, with a simple moving average of -26.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SQNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SQNS stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SQNS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SQNS in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $9 based on the research report published on June 24th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SQNS reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for SQNS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 18th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SQNS, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on August 01st of the previous year.

SQNS Trading at -23.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.28%, as shares sank -25.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQNS fell by -19.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.01. In addition, Sequans Communications S.A. saw -26.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SQNS

Equity return is now at value -158.50, with -8.50 for asset returns.