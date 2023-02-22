Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS)’s stock price has increased by 0.73 compared to its previous closing price of 2.74. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/28/22 that Moderna Faces Patent Lawsuit on Covid-19 Vaccine

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is $5.40, which is $2.64 above the current market price. The public float for ABUS is 116.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABUS on February 22, 2023 was 885.49K shares.

Real-Time Update: Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, ABUS stock has gone up by 2.99%, with a monthly decline of 0.00% and a quarterly plunge of -1.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.78% for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.51% for ABUS stock, with a simple moving average of 12.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABUS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ABUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABUS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABUS reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for ABUS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 25th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ABUS, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

ABUS Trading at 3.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABUS rose by +2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.83. In addition, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation saw 18.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-652.07 for the present operating margin

+84.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stands at -693.91. Equity return is now at value -43.80, with -32.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.32.