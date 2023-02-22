QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM)’s stock price has decreased by -3.15 compared to its previous closing price of 127.72. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/02/23 that Qualcomm Posts 12% Drop in Sales

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for QCOM is at 1.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for QCOM is $149.46, which is $27.97 above the current market price. The public float for QCOM is 1.11B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.91% of that float. The average trading volume for QCOM on February 22, 2023 was 7.79M shares.

Evaluating the Ups and Downs of QUALCOMM Incorporated’s (QCOM) Stock

QCOM stock saw an increase of -5.46% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.65% and a quarterly increase of 0.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.17% for QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.63% for QCOM stock, with a simple moving average of -3.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QCOM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for QCOM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for QCOM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $150 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QCOM reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for QCOM stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to QCOM, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

QCOM Trading at 1.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -5.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QCOM fell by -5.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.12. In addition, QUALCOMM Incorporated saw 12.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QCOM starting from THOMPSON JAMES H, who sale 9,999 shares at the price of $131.80 back on Feb 16. After this action, THOMPSON JAMES H now owns 269,238 shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated, valued at $1,317,870 using the latest closing price.

ROGERS ALEXANDER H, the President QTL & Global Affairs of QUALCOMM Incorporated, sale 27,626 shares at $131.48 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that ROGERS ALEXANDER H is holding 23,637 shares at $3,632,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.49 for the present operating margin

+57.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for QUALCOMM Incorporated stands at +29.38. Equity return is now at value 71.10, with 24.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.