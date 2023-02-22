Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB)’s stock price has decreased by -8.99 compared to its previous closing price of 18.02. However, the company has seen a -10.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/30/22 that Photronics Stock Set for Biggest Drop in 14 Years. Blame the Outlook.

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PLAB is at 1.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PLAB is $24.50, which is $8.1 above the current market price. The public float for PLAB is 59.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.90% of that float. The average trading volume for PLAB on February 22, 2023 was 612.72K shares.

Photronics Inc. (PLAB) Stock Faces 4.97% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, PLAB stock has gone down by -10.28%, with a monthly decline of -8.74% and a quarterly plunge of -12.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.76% for Photronics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.65% for PLAB stock, with a simple moving average of -10.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLAB stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PLAB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLAB in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $21 based on the research report published on April 11th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLAB reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for PLAB stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 25th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to PLAB, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on September 11th of the previous year.

PLAB Trading at -8.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares sank -10.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAB fell by -10.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.46. In addition, Photronics Inc. saw -2.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAB starting from TYSON MITCHELL G, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $17.33 back on Jan 03. After this action, TYSON MITCHELL G now owns 56,379 shares of Photronics Inc., valued at $34,660 using the latest closing price.

TYSON MITCHELL G, the Director of Photronics Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $18.94 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that TYSON MITCHELL G is holding 58,379 shares at $37,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.70 for the present operating margin

+35.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Photronics Inc. stands at +14.41. Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 8.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.