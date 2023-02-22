Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM)’s stock price has decreased by -1.81 compared to its previous closing price of 101.82. However, the company has experienced a -3.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/09/23 that Philip Morris Revenue and Bright Outlook Buoys Stock

The price-to-earnings ratio for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) is above average at 17.20x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.71.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) is $111.83, which is $10.26 above the current market price. The public float for PM is 1.55B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PM on February 22, 2023 was 4.83M shares.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Stock Showcases -2.55% 20-Day Moving Average

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) has seen a -3.60% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.81% decline in the past month and a 5.07% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.54% for PM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.55% for PM stock, with a simple moving average of 2.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $120 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

Societe Generale, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PM reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for PM stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to PM, setting the target price at $118 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

PM Trading at -1.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares sank -1.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PM fell by -3.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.53. In addition, Philip Morris International Inc. saw -1.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PM starting from Kennedy Stacey, who sale 8,756 shares at the price of $101.31 back on Feb 10. After this action, Kennedy Stacey now owns 47,731 shares of Philip Morris International Inc., valued at $887,094 using the latest closing price.

De Wilde Frederic, the Pres., European Union Region of Philip Morris International Inc., sale 29,941 shares at $108.49 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that De Wilde Frederic is holding 178,160 shares at $3,248,338 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.17 for the present operating margin

+63.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Philip Morris International Inc. stands at +28.62. Equity return is now at value -96.90, with 19.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.