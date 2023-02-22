Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW)’s stock price has decreased by -1.41 compared to its previous closing price of 169.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported 4 hours ago that Palo Alto Networks Stock Is Rallying. Profits Beat Estimates.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 36 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is $207.69, which is $40.03 above the current market price. The public float for PANW is 297.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PANW on February 22, 2023 was 4.09M shares.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

PANW stock saw an increase of 0.35% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.23% and a quarterly increase of 6.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.67% for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.09% for PANW stock, with a simple moving average of 1.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PANW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANW stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PANW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PANW in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $205 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PANW reach a price target of $195. The rating they have provided for PANW stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

Redburn gave a rating of “Buy” to PANW, setting the target price at $270 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

PANW Trading at 9.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +11.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW rose by +0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $162.77. In addition, Palo Alto Networks Inc. saw 19.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from ZUK NIR, who sale 72,000 shares at the price of $167.38 back on Feb 08. After this action, ZUK NIR now owns 1,810,898 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc., valued at $12,051,706 using the latest closing price.

Klarich Lee, the EVP, Chief Product Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc., sale 15,639 shares at $135.88 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that Klarich Lee is holding 619,266 shares at $2,125,004 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.43 for the present operating margin

+68.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stands at -4.85. Equity return is now at value -48.90, with -1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.