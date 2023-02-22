Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK)’s stock price has decreased by -5.13 compared to its previous closing price of 21.06. but the company has seen a -9.10% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/27/22 that Overstock Revenue Falls 33% as Active Customers Decline

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 84.92x. and a 36-month beta value of 3.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) by analysts is $40.33, which is $20.35 above the current market price. The public float for OSTK is 45.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.53% of that float. On February 22, 2023, the average trading volume of OSTK was 1.37M shares.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

OSTK stock saw a decrease of -9.10% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.24% and a quarterly a decrease of -17.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.80% for Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.74% for OSTK stock, with a simple moving average of -22.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSTK stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OSTK by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OSTK in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $23 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OSTK reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for OSTK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 13th, 2023.

OSTK Trading at -6.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares sank -7.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSTK fell by -8.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.55. In addition, Overstock.com Inc. saw 3.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSTK starting from Corbus Barclay F, who sale 2,334 shares at the price of $21.15 back on Feb 21. After this action, Corbus Barclay F now owns 50,273 shares of Overstock.com Inc., valued at $49,364 using the latest closing price.

Corbus Barclay F, the Director of Overstock.com Inc., sale 700 shares at $23.24 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Corbus Barclay F is holding 49,273 shares at $16,268 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.03 for the present operating margin

+21.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Overstock.com Inc. stands at +5.64. Equity return is now at value -1.50, with -1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.