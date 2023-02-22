Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN)’s stock price has decreased by -10.57 compared to its previous closing price of 1.08. however, the company has experienced a -12.99% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/26/21 that W.R. Grace, AMC, Ocugen, Carnival: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OCGN is 3.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) is $5.33, which is $4.36 above the current market price. The public float for OCGN is 215.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.87% of that float. On February 22, 2023, OCGN’s average trading volume was 5.06M shares.

Navigating the Volatility of Ocugen Inc.’s (OCGN) Stock

OCGN stock saw a decrease of -12.99% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -20.18% and a quarterly a decrease of -40.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.18% for Ocugen Inc. (OCGN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.21% for OCGN stock, with a simple moving average of -50.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCGN stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for OCGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OCGN in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $5 based on the research report published on August 23rd of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OCGN reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for OCGN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 15th, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to OCGN, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

OCGN Trading at -23.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares sank -22.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCGN fell by -12.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1818. In addition, Ocugen Inc. saw -25.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCGN starting from Musunuri Shankar, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $1.08 back on Feb 16. After this action, Musunuri Shankar now owns 2,190,073 shares of Ocugen Inc., valued at $108,000 using the latest closing price.

Musunuri Shankar, the Chief Executive Officer of Ocugen Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $1.28 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Musunuri Shankar is holding 2,227,950 shares at $128,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCGN

Equity return is now at value -67.80, with -59.90 for asset returns.