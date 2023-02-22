Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX)’s stock price has decreased by -6.29 compared to its previous closing price of 10.02. However, the company has experienced a -3.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/13/23 that Novavax to Sell 1.5 Million More Covid Vaccines to U.S.

, and the 36-month beta value for NVAX is at 1.75.

The public float for NVAX is 84.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 36.45% of that float. The average trading volume for NVAX on February 22, 2023 was 6.89M shares.

An In-Depth Look at Novavax Inc.’s (NVAX) Stock Performance

NVAX’s stock has seen a -3.99% decrease for the week, with a -18.70% drop in the past month and a -54.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.70% for Novavax Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.60% for NVAX stock, with a simple moving average of -69.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVAX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for NVAX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVAX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $37 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVAX reach a price target of $110, previously predicting the price at $207. The rating they have provided for NVAX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 30th, 2022.

NVAX Trading at -19.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares sank -21.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVAX fell by -3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.62. In addition, Novavax Inc. saw -8.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVAX starting from YOUNG JAMES F, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $73.58 back on Mar 31. After this action, YOUNG JAMES F now owns 62,590 shares of Novavax Inc., valued at $919,765 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-147.13 for the present operating margin

+98.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novavax Inc. stands at -152.12. Equity return is now at value 416.60, with -51.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.