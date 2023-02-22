MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO)’s stock price has increased by 1.55 compared to its previous closing price of 33.55. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.50.

The public float for HZO is 21.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HZO on February 22, 2023 was 422.50K shares.

Navigating the Volatility of MarineMax Inc.’s (HZO) Stock

In the past week, HZO stock has gone up by 9.62%, with a monthly gain of 0.18% and a quarterly surge of 1.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.34% for MarineMax Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.18% for HZO stock, with a simple moving average of -3.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HZO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HZO stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for HZO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HZO in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $52 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HZO reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for HZO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to HZO, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on June 21st of the previous year.

HZO Trading at 6.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HZO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares sank -0.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HZO rose by +9.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.79. In addition, MarineMax Inc. saw 9.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HZO starting from White Rebecca, who sale 5,579 shares at the price of $31.25 back on Feb 15. After this action, White Rebecca now owns 17,172 shares of MarineMax Inc., valued at $174,344 using the latest closing price.

Cassella Anthony E. Jr., the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of MarineMax Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $31.02 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Cassella Anthony E. Jr. is holding 8,060 shares at $155,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HZO

Equity return is now at value 24.10, with 12.10 for asset returns.