MannKind Corporation (MNKD) Stock: A Value Analysis

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD)’s stock price has decreased by -6.39 compared to its previous closing price of 5.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.57% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MNKD is 1.68.

The average price recommended by analysts for MannKind Corporation (MNKD) is $6.17, which is $0.83 above the current market price. The public float for MNKD is 246.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.90% of that float. On February 22, 2023, MNKD’s average trading volume was 3.79M shares.

Make Informed Decisions with MannKind Corporation (MNKD) Stock Updates

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) has seen a -0.57% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 10.95% gain in the past month and a 24.88% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.58% for MNKD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.27% for MNKD stock, with a simple moving average of 28.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNKD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNKD stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for MNKD by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for MNKD in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $5 based on the research report published on May 14th of the previous year 2021.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNKD reach a price target of $2.50. The rating they have provided for MNKD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 24th, 2019.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to MNKD, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

MNKD Trading at 4.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares surge +8.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNKD fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.28. In addition, MannKind Corporation saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNKD starting from Thomson David, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $3.67 back on Aug 29. After this action, Thomson David now owns 726,035 shares of MannKind Corporation, valued at $25,690 using the latest closing price.

Galindo Alejandro, the EVP Endocrine Business Unit of MannKind Corporation, sale 4,615 shares at $3.85 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Galindo Alejandro is holding 777,075 shares at $17,771 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-70.44 for the present operating margin

+48.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for MannKind Corporation stands at -107.27. Equity return is now at value 42.10, with -32.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.54.