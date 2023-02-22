Genpact Limited (NYSE: G)’s stock price has increased by 1.01 compared to its previous closing price of 47.56. However, the company has seen a 0.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) is above average at 25.57x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.22.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Genpact Limited (G) is $51.10, which is $2.85 above the current market price. The public float for G is 169.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of G on February 22, 2023 was 790.21K shares.

Make Informed Decisions with Genpact Limited (G) Stock Updates

In the past week, G stock has gone up by 0.50%, with a monthly gain of 0.57% and a quarterly surge of 11.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.90% for Genpact Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.50% for G stock, with a simple moving average of 5.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of G

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for G stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for G by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for G in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $50 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see G reach a price target of $51, previously predicting the price at $57. The rating they have provided for G stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on February 14th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to G, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on January 26th of the previous year.

G Trading at 3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought G to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -0.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, G rose by +0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.32. In addition, Genpact Limited saw 3.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at G starting from Stein Kathryn Vanpelt, who sale 55,500 shares at the price of $47.29 back on Feb 16. After this action, Stein Kathryn Vanpelt now owns 66,206 shares of Genpact Limited, valued at $2,624,738 using the latest closing price.

Lindstrom Carol, the Director of Genpact Limited, sale 4,308 shares at $47.66 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Lindstrom Carol is holding 15,197 shares at $205,319 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for G

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.70 for the present operating margin

+34.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genpact Limited stands at +8.08. Equity return is now at value 19.00, with 7.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.