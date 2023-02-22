Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY)’s stock price has decreased by -10.29 compared to its previous closing price of 222.79. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/03/22 that Alnylam Stock Rockets 50% as Trial Results Raise Hope for a Blockbuster

and a 36-month beta value of 0.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) by analysts is $250.68, which is $46.53 above the current market price. The public float for ALNY is 122.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.35% of that float. On February 22, 2023, the average trading volume of ALNY was 743.13K shares.

Make Informed Decisions with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) Stock Updates

The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) has gone down by -10.11% for the week, with a -12.97% drop in the past month and a -4.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.33% for ALNY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.10% for ALNY stock, with a simple moving average of 4.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALNY stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for ALNY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALNY in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $310 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALNY reach a price target of $222. The rating they have provided for ALNY stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on September 09th, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to ALNY, setting the target price at $175 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

ALNY Trading at -12.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares sank -13.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALNY fell by -10.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $223.27. In addition, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -15.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALNY starting from Tanguler Tolga, who sale 3,424 shares at the price of $232.14 back on Feb 03. After this action, Tanguler Tolga now owns 0 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $794,854 using the latest closing price.

Franchini Indrani Lall, the EVP, CLO & Secretary of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,675 shares at $226.01 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Franchini Indrani Lall is holding 3,500 shares at $378,563 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-83.93 for the present operating margin

+83.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -101.01. Equity return is now at value -430.70, with -33.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.04.