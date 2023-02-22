Magnite Inc. (MGNI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.45 compared to its previous closing price of 13.76. but the company has seen a 13.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

while the 36-month beta value is 2.14.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Magnite Inc. (MGNI) is $14.25, which is $0.69 above the current market price. The public float for MGNI is 117.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MGNI on February 22, 2023 was 1.69M shares.

Magnite Inc. (MGNI) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

MGNI’s stock has risen by 13.38% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 36.62% and a quarterly rise of 22.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.88% for Magnite Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.41% for MGNI stock, with a simple moving average of 44.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGNI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGNI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for MGNI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MGNI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $18 based on the research report published on July 14th of the previous year 2022.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGNI reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for MGNI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2021.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Outperform” to MGNI, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on August 31st of the previous year.

MGNI Trading at 21.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.51%, as shares surge +25.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGNI rose by +13.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.31. In addition, Magnite Inc. saw 28.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGNI starting from BARRETT MICHAEL G., who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $11.58 back on Nov 15. After this action, BARRETT MICHAEL G. now owns 1,430,236 shares of Magnite Inc., valued at $868,486 using the latest closing price.

Lam Rachel, the Director of Magnite Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $9.00 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Lam Rachel is holding 186,763 shares at $22,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGNI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.16 for the present operating margin

+42.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magnite Inc. stands at +0.01. Equity return is now at value -11.20, with -3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.