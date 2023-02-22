Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Stock: A Value Analysis

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW)’s stock price has decreased by -5.12 compared to its previous closing price of 212.75. but the company has seen a -5.74% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/25/23 that Lowe’s Is Catching Up to Home Depot. Its Stock Price Will Follow.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is 19.79x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LOW is 1.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) is $233.72, which is $31.68 above the current market price. The public float for LOW is 604.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.75% of that float. On February 22, 2023, LOW’s average trading volume was 2.89M shares.

Navigating the Volatility of Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s (LOW) Stock

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) has experienced a -5.74% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.31% drop in the past month, and a -3.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for LOW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.19% for LOW stock, with a simple moving average of 2.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOW stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for LOW by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for LOW in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $215 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LOW reach a price target of $210. The rating they have provided for LOW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 20th, 2022.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to LOW, setting the target price at $237 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

LOW Trading at -2.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares sank -1.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOW fell by -5.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $210.52. In addition, Lowe’s Companies Inc. saw 1.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOW starting from McFarland Joseph Michael, who sale 15,301 shares at the price of $203.82 back on Dec 19. After this action, McFarland Joseph Michael now owns 28,353 shares of Lowe’s Companies Inc., valued at $3,118,677 using the latest closing price.

MCCANLESS ROSS W, the EVP, GC & Corp. Sec. of Lowe’s Companies Inc., sale 57,629 shares at $211.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that MCCANLESS ROSS W is holding 26,923 shares at $12,179,652 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.73 for the present operating margin

+31.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stands at +8.74. Equity return is now at value -80.70, with 14.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.