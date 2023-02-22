Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT)’s stock price has increased by 0.75 compared to its previous closing price of 475.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/16/23 that China Sanctions Lockheed Martin and Raytheon as Tensions Over Balloon Increase

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.06x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) by analysts is $492.48, which is $8.48 above the current market price. The public float for LMT is 253.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.97% of that float. On February 22, 2023, the average trading volume of LMT was 1.36M shares.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, LMT stock has gone down by -0.58%, with a monthly gain of 8.10% and a quarterly surge of 1.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.73% for Lockheed Martin Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.88% for LMT stock, with a simple moving average of 8.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMT stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for LMT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LMT in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $510 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2023.

DZ Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LMT reach a price target of $523. The rating they have provided for LMT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to LMT, setting the target price at $332 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

LMT Trading at 1.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +8.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMT fell by -0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $467.67. In addition, Lockheed Martin Corporation saw -1.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMT starting from Donovan John, who purchase 556 shares at the price of $451.20 back on Jan 25. After this action, Donovan John now owns 2,324 shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation, valued at $250,867 using the latest closing price.

Donovan John, the Director of Lockheed Martin Corporation, purchase 568 shares at $441.43 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that Donovan John is holding 1,768 shares at $250,732 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.20 for the present operating margin

+15.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lockheed Martin Corporation stands at +8.69. Equity return is now at value 53.70, with 11.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.