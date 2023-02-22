Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE)’s stock price has increased by 47.42 compared to its previous closing price of 0.73. but the company has seen a 81.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KUKE is 9.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.38% of that float. On February 22, 2023, the average trading volume of KUKE was 19.46K shares.

What Recent Market Trends Mean for Kuke Music Holding Limited’s (KUKE) Stock

KUKE’s stock has risen by 81.33% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 100.00% and a quarterly rise of 62.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.00% for Kuke Music Holding Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 90.84% for KUKE stock, with a simple moving average of -4.34% for the last 200 days.

KUKE Trading at 90.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KUKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.49%, as shares surge +107.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KUKE rose by +81.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5884. In addition, Kuke Music Holding Limited saw 101.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KUKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.07 for the present operating margin

+55.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kuke Music Holding Limited stands at -20.13. Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -3.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.