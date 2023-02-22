Kellogg Company (NYSE: K)’s stock price has increased by 0.78 compared to its previous closing price of 68.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.78% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/09/23 that Kellogg’s Earnings and Sales Beat Forecasts With ‘Sustained Momentum in Snacks’

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is above average at 24.59x. The 36-month beta value for K is also noteworthy at 0.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for K is 316.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.73% of that float. The average trading volume of K on February 22, 2023 was 2.08M shares.

Kellogg Company (K) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Kellogg Company (K) has seen a 0.78% increase in the past week, with a 2.09% gain in the past month, and a -1.60% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for K. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.69% for K stock, with a simple moving average of -3.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of K

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for K stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for K by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for K in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $66 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see K reach a price target of $74. The rating they have provided for K stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 05th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to K, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

K Trading at -1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought K to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +2.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, K rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.85. In addition, Kellogg Company saw -3.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at K starting from KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $68.78 back on Feb 21. After this action, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST now owns 55,531,838 shares of Kellogg Company, valued at $6,877,740 using the latest closing price.

KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, the 10% Owner of Kellogg Company, sale 100,000 shares at $67.63 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST is holding 55,631,838 shares at $6,762,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for K

Equity return is now at value 37.50, with 8.00 for asset returns.