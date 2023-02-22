Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI)’s stock price has decreased by -9.86 compared to its previous closing price of 3.55. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KPTI is 0.02.

The public float for KPTI is 74.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 31.24% of that float. On February 22, 2023, KPTI’s average trading volume was 2.69M shares.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s (KPTI) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) has seen a -3.61% decrease in the past week, with a -5.04% drop in the past month, and a -39.16% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.42% for KPTI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.23% for KPTI stock, with a simple moving average of -31.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KPTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KPTI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for KPTI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KPTI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $8 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KPTI reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for KPTI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to KPTI, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on February 09th of the previous year.

KPTI Trading at -3.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KPTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.74%, as shares sank -1.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KPTI fell by -3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.34. In addition, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. saw -5.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KPTI starting from Poulton Stuart, who sale 5,869 shares at the price of $3.19 back on Feb 15. After this action, Poulton Stuart now owns 64,131 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., valued at $18,717 using the latest closing price.

Mason Michael, the EVP, CFO & Treasurer of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., sale 4,141 shares at $3.40 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Mason Michael is holding 164,368 shares at $14,079 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KPTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-90.53 for the present operating margin

+96.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stands at -105.23. Equity return is now at value 98.80, with -38.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.31.