Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.32 compared to its previous closing price of 31.56. but the company has seen a 0.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/26/22 that Juniper Networks Had Lousy Earnings. It’s AI Strategy Could Help the Stock Break Out.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JNPR is 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for JNPR is $35.91, which is $4.39 above the current price. The public float for JNPR is 320.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JNPR on February 22, 2023 was 3.61M shares.

Evaluating the Impact of -0.32 Increase on Juniper Networks Inc.’s (JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) has seen a 0.54% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.00% decline in the past month and a 3.11% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for JNPR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.16% for JNPR stock, with a simple moving average of 5.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JNPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JNPR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for JNPR by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for JNPR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $37 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JNPR reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for JNPR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to JNPR, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

JNPR Trading at -1.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -1.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNPR rose by +0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.49. In addition, Juniper Networks Inc. saw -1.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNPR starting from DENUCCIO KEVIN A, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $31.29 back on Feb 14. After this action, DENUCCIO KEVIN A now owns 14,261 shares of Juniper Networks Inc., valued at $203,391 using the latest closing price.

DOLCE JAMES A JR, the Director of Juniper Networks Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $30.97 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that DOLCE JAMES A JR is holding 17,206 shares at $774,316 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JNPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.17 for the present operating margin

+56.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Juniper Networks Inc. stands at +8.88. Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 5.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.