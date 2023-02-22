International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM)’s stock price has decreased by -2.45 compared to its previous closing price of 135.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for IBM is at 0.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IBM is $145.60, which is $15.05 above the current market price. The public float for IBM is 903.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.17% of that float. The average trading volume for IBM on February 22, 2023 was 4.51M shares.

Navigating the Volatility of International Business Machines Corporation’s (IBM) Stock

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) has seen a -4.11% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.72% decline in the past month and a -9.84% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for IBM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.46% for IBM stock, with a simple moving average of -2.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBM

MoffettNathanson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IBM reach a price target of $140. The rating they have provided for IBM stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Market Perform” to IBM, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

IBM Trading at -6.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares sank -7.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBM fell by -4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.92. In addition, International Business Machines Corporation saw -6.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBM starting from KAVANAUGH JAMES J, who sale 38,519 shares at the price of $133.73 back on Feb 01. After this action, KAVANAUGH JAMES J now owns 74,467 shares of International Business Machines Corporation, valued at $5,151,038 using the latest closing price.

Del Bene Robert F, the VP, Controller of International Business Machines Corporation, sale 3,000 shares at $148.36 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Del Bene Robert F is holding 14,553 shares at $445,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.32 for the present operating margin

+55.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Business Machines Corporation stands at +2.95. Equity return is now at value 34.90, with 5.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.