Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPR)’s stock price has increased by 2.22 compared to its previous closing price of 1.35. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for HYPR is $2.63, which is $1.25 above the current price. The public float for HYPR is 53.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HYPR on February 22, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, HYPR stock has gone up by 12.20%, with a monthly gain of 45.26% and a quarterly surge of 68.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.33% for Hyperfine Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.67% for HYPR stock, with a simple moving average of -2.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYPR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HYPR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for HYPR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $2.40 based on the research report published on August 11th of the previous year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HYPR reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for HYPR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 31st, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to HYPR, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on April 14th of the previous year.

HYPR Trading at 43.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.45%, as shares surge +45.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYPR rose by +12.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1374. In addition, Hyperfine Inc. saw 64.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYPR starting from Gupta Alok, who sale 5,613 shares at the price of $1.39 back on Feb 16. After this action, Gupta Alok now owns 110,456 shares of Hyperfine Inc., valued at $7,802 using the latest closing price.

Siddiqui Khan, the CMO and Chief Strategy Officer of Hyperfine Inc., sale 4,635 shares at $1.39 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Siddiqui Khan is holding 80,445 shares at $6,443 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4336.10 for the present operating margin

-78.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyperfine Inc. stands at -4334.96. Equity return is now at value -54.00, with -49.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.55.