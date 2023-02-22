HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Stock: A Value Analysis

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC)’s stock price has increased by 4.55 compared to its previous closing price of 37.34. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/22 that HSBC’s Top Shareholder Steps Up Pressure for Big Overhaul

The price-to-earnings ratio for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) is 12.90x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HSBC is 0.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is $44.74, which is $5.7 above the current market price. HSBC currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On February 22, 2023, HSBC’s average trading volume was 2.07M shares.

HSBC Holdings plc’s (HSBC) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

HSBC’s stock has risen by 4.75% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.97% and a quarterly rise of 36.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.00% for HSBC Holdings plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.87% for HSBC stock, with a simple moving average of 24.99% for the last 200 days.

HSBC Trading at 14.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.50% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares surge +6.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSBC rose by +4.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.99. In addition, HSBC Holdings plc saw 25.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.02 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HSBC Holdings plc stands at +17.36. The total capital return value is set at 2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.22. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC), the company’s capital structure generated 224.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.22. Total debt to assets is 13.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 3.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.