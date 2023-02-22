HP Inc. (HPQ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ)’s stock price has decreased by -3.85 compared to its previous closing price of 30.16. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/22/22 that HP Plans Layoffs With PC Demand Slump Stretching Into Next Year

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HP Inc. (HPQ) is $29.10, which is $0.34 above the current market price. The public float for HPQ is 970.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HPQ on February 22, 2023 was 6.36M shares.

The -13.88% Decline of HP Inc.’s (HPQ) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of HP Inc. (HPQ) has seen a -4.42% decrease in the past week, with a 3.91% rise in the past month, and a -1.46% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for HPQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.32% for HPQ stock, with a simple moving average of -5.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPQ

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HPQ reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for HPQ stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 01st, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to HPQ, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on August 19th of the previous year.

HPQ Trading at 2.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +1.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPQ fell by -4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.71. In addition, HP Inc. saw 7.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPQ starting from MYERS MARIE, who sale 7,380 shares at the price of $29.04 back on Feb 01. After this action, MYERS MARIE now owns 19,936 shares of HP Inc., valued at $214,315 using the latest closing price.

LORES ENRIQUE, the President and CEO of HP Inc., sale 34,000 shares at $27.13 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that LORES ENRIQUE is holding 804,268 shares at $922,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.21 for the present operating margin

+18.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for HP Inc. stands at +5.16. Equity return is now at value -135.40, with 8.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.