Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN)’s stock price has increased by 2.25 compared to its previous closing price of 0.38. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GNLN is 2.13.

The average price recommended by analysts for Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) is $1.38, which is $12.27 above the current market price. The public float for GNLN is 15.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.54% of that float. On February 22, 2023, GNLN’s average trading volume was 405.37K shares.

Evaluating the Impact of 2.25 Increase on Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s (GNLN) Stock

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) has experienced a 3.94% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.30% drop in the past month, and a -18.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.16% for GNLN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.87% for GNLN stock, with a simple moving average of -83.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNLN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GNLN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNLN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $6.30 based on the research report published on October 01st of the previous year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNLN reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for GNLN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 10th, 2021.

Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to GNLN, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

GNLN Trading at -2.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.10%, as shares sank -7.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNLN rose by +2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4311. In addition, Greenlane Holdings Inc. saw 35.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNLN starting from UTTZ JEFFREY J, who sale 1,800 shares at the price of $0.45 back on Dec 15. After this action, UTTZ JEFFREY J now owns 3,137 shares of Greenlane Holdings Inc., valued at $810 using the latest closing price.

Schoenfeld Adam, the Director of Greenlane Holdings Inc., sale 33,000 shares at $0.33 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that Schoenfeld Adam is holding 36,244 shares at $11,009 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNLN

Equity return is now at value -71.40, with -44.00 for asset returns.