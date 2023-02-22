Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS)’s stock price has decreased by -11.31 compared to its previous closing price of 2.21. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -14.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GOSS is 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GOSS is $7.42, which is $5.46 above the current price. The public float for GOSS is 89.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 28.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOSS on February 22, 2023 was 5.87M shares.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) has gone down by -14.41% for the week, with a -1.51% drop in the past month and a -78.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.08% for GOSS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.77% for GOSS stock, with a simple moving average of -76.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOSS stocks, with SMBC Nikko repeating the rating for GOSS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GOSS in the upcoming period, according to SMBC Nikko is $3 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to GOSS, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

GOSS Trading at -13.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.19%, as shares sank -6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOSS fell by -14.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.44. In addition, Gossamer Bio Inc. saw -9.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOSS starting from Carter Laura, who sale 4,876 shares at the price of $12.07 back on Oct 24. After this action, Carter Laura now owns 82,292 shares of Gossamer Bio Inc., valued at $58,868 using the latest closing price.

Aranda Richard, the Chief Medical Officer of Gossamer Bio Inc., sale 4,757 shares at $12.07 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that Aranda Richard is holding 205,430 shares at $57,431 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOSS

Equity return is now at value -480.20, with -76.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.32.